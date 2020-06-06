WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle crash has closed part of Route 44 in Winsted Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened near the Mad River Reservoir past Route 183, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers say two motorcycles were involved and it is unknown if other vehicles were in the crash.
The crash happened around 1:48 p.m.
Dispatchers say an ambulance responded to the scene.
