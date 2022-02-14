GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Investigators have closed part of Route 2 while they continue to investigate a crash.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the westbound side of Route 2.
At least one car was involved in the collision. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The state Department of Transportation says that Route 2 West is closed between Exits 10 and 9.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.