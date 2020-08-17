THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Thomaston have closed down part of Main Street (Rt. 254) after a body was located in the middle of the roadway overnight.
Main Street is shut down between the Walgreen's and McMahon Drive.
Officials say that part of Main Street is expected to reopen within the next few hours.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
