GOSHEN, CT (WFSB) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a moose Saturday night.
Part of Route 272 in Goshen is closed due to a crash.
State Police say it happened around 9:30 by 3824 Hall Meadow Road (Rt. 272).
Multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The moose, which was pregnant, died as a result of the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Authorities did not say when they anticipate the roadway to reopen.
