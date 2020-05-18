LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a busy road in the town of Lebanon is closed following a crash Monday morning.
According to Lebanon Fire officials, a car crashed into a utility pole on Beaumont Highway (Rt. 289) near Schalk Road, causing the pole to catch fire.
Eversource is responding to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
