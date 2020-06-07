MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A busy stretch of roadway in Middletown is closed until further notice.
Officials with the Middletown Police Department that officers were called to Rt. 66 near the Wesleyan University campus around 2:00 Sunday morning to investigate a previous disturbance.
Rt. 66 between Pearl and Broad Streets was shut down shortly after.
Investigators do not have an estimated time as to when that section of roadway will reopen.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
