DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Rt. 79 has been shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.
According to CT State Police officials, troopers responded to Rt. 79 near 317 Madison Road around 8:00 Saturday morning where they located a crash involving two vehicles.
At least one person was injured and the extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.
A portion of the roadway has been closed down as a result.
State Police do not have an estimated time as to when that section of Rt. 79 will reopen.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
