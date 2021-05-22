LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Delays are building after a crash this afternoon in Harwinton.
According to the CT DOT, the crash happened on Rt. 8 North around 4:20.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Rt. 8 North is closed between Exits 41 and 42.
State Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
