HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A busy section of roadway in Hamden is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash Sunday morning.
According Hamden Police Capt. Ronald Smith, officers responded to Shepard Avenue to find that a vehicle had struck a utility pole and that wires were down across the roadway.
Shepard Avenue is closed between Bender Road and Eramo Terrace as crews work to remove the downed wires.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
