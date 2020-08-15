CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of a busy roadway in Cromwell.
Officials say that they responded to Shunpike Road by the intersection of Coles Road to find that four vehicles were involved in a crash.
At least one person was taken to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.
That section of Shunkpike Road is closed in both directions until further notice.
