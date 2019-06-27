GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A section of the submarine base in Groton was evacuated on Thursday after deteriorated explosives were found.
Officials from the submarine base said approximately 3 pounds of explosives used for military working dog training were found around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The explosives were found having deteriorated during a routine inspection “of the bunker in which they were stored in the base’s weapons compound.”
A controlled detonation is planning, and area police and fire departments have been notified.
Officials said the base’s North Lake Recreation area, Goose Run Golf Course, Thames View Marina, and other activities near the bunker have already been safely evacuated.
Those areas will remain closed until after a controlled detonation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.