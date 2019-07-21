EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - West Main Street in East Lyme is closed between Huntley Court and Fairhaven Road Sunday, said police.
Police say crews are replacing a pole that was damaged in a crash.
"Sporadic power outages may occur while repairs are made," said East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation says a detour can be taken right onto Fairhaven Road, continue onto Black Point Road where Route 156 will be open.
According to police local businesses will remain open.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.