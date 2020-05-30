WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Drivers are asked to avoid a portion of Wolcott Street as police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, officers, firefighters, and medical personnel were called to the area of 1141 Wolcott Street around 8:45 Saturday morning to find that a water tanker and a pickup truck had collided.
One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The Accident Reconstruction Team of the Traffic Services Unit is investigating.
Road and lane closures are in place.
Lt. Silverio adds that traffic in the area of the crash is being rerouted while the investigation is being conducted.
It is unclear when that area of Wolcott Street is expected to reopen.
