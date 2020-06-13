WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Part of Wolcott Street has reopened officials contineu to work on repairing a water main break that happened around 8 Saturday morning.
Waterbury Police say that Wolcott Street was closed between Dallas Avenue and Pritchard Road, but is partially back open.
Officials have opened the street up to one lane in each direction.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
