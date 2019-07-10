BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A street in Bristol was closed because of a partial freight train derailment.
It happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Riverside Avenue and Mellen Street.
Mellen Street was closed but has since reopened.
It involved a PanAm freight train, police said.
They said there was no hazmat situation.
No injuries were reported.
It's unclear which part of the train derailed.
Police said they expect to release more information soon.
