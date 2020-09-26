EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource Hartford Marathon is less than two weeks away.
Because of the pandemic, the race will look much different this year.
A kickoff event was held on Saturday at Rentschler Field.
"With COVID and everything, there have just been no races on the schedule, so the first one that came on, I was like, 'let’s do it'," marathoner Kerri Ruffo said.
She was excited to lace up her sneakers, get back on a course, and race again.
Because of the pandemic, the Eversource Hartford Marathon is going virtual this year.
Saturday's ‘Step One’ event at Rentschler Field was a kickoff to the marathon.
"The running community is a really tight knit community in Connecticut and this is an occasion that they can really come together in a very safe, social distanced way," Beth Shluger, CEO and President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation stated.
The ‘Step One’ kickoff allowed runners to take part in a free, timed 2.62 mile race and also pick up their race t-shirt and finisher medal ahead of time.
Races were staggered throughout the day and it was a welcomed opportunity for runners like Sarah Adler.
"I just think racing is just more than a time you put on the course. It's something you do together with other athletes, so I think it's really special to be here today to toe the line with some really talented runners," Adler said.
About 5,000 people are expected to participate in the virtual marathon between October 8 and 11.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the $25 registration fee go to local charities and there’s still time to register.
"We just encourage people that haven’t thought about running or haven't run or walked with us in the past, or want to support a charity, this is the year to do that. You can do it in the safety of your own neighborhood," Race Director Josh Miller added.
Which is why they’re calling the event ‘movement with purpose'.
If you're interested in registering for this year's Hartford Marathon, you can click or tap here for more information.
