HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A partnership between a local hospital and Hartford Public Schools has been forged to help educators in the capital city get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and representatives from St. Francis Hospital and Hartford Public Schools held a news conference on Thursday morning.
It kicked off around 9 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital.
Lamont said the partnership will provide Hartford teachers and staff with the vaccine.
It will allow more than 1,500 people in the school system to get vaccinated both Thursday and Friday this week during a pop-up clinic at St. Francis Hospital.
