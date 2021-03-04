A partnership between a local hospital and Hartford Public Schools has been forged to help educators in the capital city get a COVID-19 vaccine.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A partnership between a local hospital and Hartford Public Schools has been forged to help educators in the capital city get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hartford Public Schools, St. Francis Hospital

Hartford Public Schools and St. Francis Hospital entered into a partnership to vaccinate teachers with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and representatives from St. Francis Hospital and Hartford Public Schools held a news conference on Thursday morning.

It kicked off around 9 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital.

Lamont said the partnership will provide Hartford teachers and staff with the vaccine.

It will allow more than 1,500 people in the school system to get vaccinated both Thursday and Friday this week during a pop-up clinic at St. Francis Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.