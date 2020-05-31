WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Parts of some state highways are back open after demonstrators walked out onto busy roadways.
I-84 in Waterbury has fully reopened after demonstrators walked out onto the roadway, blocking both sides of the highway.
So far, no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
Protesters were seen picking up marked cones that officials had placed on the highway and tossed them off to the side.
State Police say that they had received a report that a protester or more than one protester had climbed onto a tanker truck.
The protesters dispersed peacefully.
I-84 was blocked in both directions for about a half hour, but has since reopened.
However, there are still delays in the area.
Expect traffic delays in the downtown section of the city due to the ongoing protests.
Part of the northbound side of I-95 in Norwalk was also closed after demonstrators walked out onto the roadway.
They are dispersing peacefully.
Rt. 34 in New Haven was also temporarily closed after demonstrators reportedly walked out on that section of highway as well.
Part of I-95 in New Haven in both directions are also closed after protesters made their way onto the roadway.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
