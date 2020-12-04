(WFSB) - Winter storm watches have been posted for Tolland and Windham Counties.
Many of those towns are getting ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
A lot is happening in Vernon.
Public works crews are multi-tasking today.
They're working with their Parks and Recreation Department as they're getting ready for their Winter Festival.
Tonight, they're helping crews set up Christmas lights out at Henry Park and they're decorating plow trucks, but since snow is expected for this area, they're also getting their trucks ready.
Their trucks are used in a lot of ways.
Currently, they've been used to pick up leaves throughout town, but today, they're breaking those down and setting up plows and loading them with salt.
They've have about a dozen crews ready to go this weekend.
As for the coronavirus, they've taken precautions and continue to do so.
They're working on a emergency plan with other neighboring towns in case plow drivers test positive for COVID-19.
