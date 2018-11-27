NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Schools in Litchfield County posted 2 hour delays because of some slick road conditions.
Drivers were forced to slow down.
"It’s the icebox of Connecticut," said Holly Kelsey of Norfolk.
Rep. Brian Ohler, who represents the state's 64th District in Litchfield County, reported that Route 44 from Lakeville to Winsted was blanketed with heavy, wet snow on Tuesday morning.
The delay list included schools in Winchester, New Hartford and Regional School Districts 1 and 7.
"When I woke up, I looked out the window and I was like 'wow, we actually got a little bit of snow,'" Kelsey said.
Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler tracked rain that transitioned to snow in northern Connecticut on Tuesday morning.
It meant more work for people like Hunter Brown of Norfolk.
"Sand them, salt, shovel, plow, the whole 9 [yards,]" Brown said.
For students, it meant less class time.
"So my first thought was check your messages because there’s probably a school delay, which there was," Kelsey said. "Two hour delay."
People Channel 3 spoke with in the northwest corner said they're used to how quickly the weather can change this time of year.
"While the organized precip is over, sprinkles and some flurries can’t be ruled out as the day progresses," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Otherwise, there will be just partial clearing and the wind will remain up."
The wind could gust up to 30 mph.
Temperatures will be in the 40 degree range, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s, Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
