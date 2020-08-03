(WFSB) - The coronavirus is spreading among teens at an alarming rate in northeast Connecticut, according to a regional health department.
The data from the Northeast Department of Health, which covers Windham County, was released as school officials weigh when and how to reopen schools.
It said COVID-19 is now showing to spread quickly among younger age groups.
It’s been an area with relatively low positivity COVID-19 rates in our state, but in the last week of July alone, the health department confirmed 20 coronavirus cases among 16 to 19-year-olds.
There were:
- 8 cases in Woodstock
- 4 cases in Brooklyn
- 3 cases in Pomfret
- 2 cases in Eastford
- 2 cases in Plainfield
- 1 case in Canterbury
Officials called the numbers a significant jump.
Previously in the last four months, there had been only 13 cases in that age group.
Contact tracing showed the teens traveled out-of-state and attended gatherings.
The health department said numbers have been relatively low in northeast Connecticut, which has led to some people letting down their guard.
The director of health for the Northeast District said it had been hearing reports from around the country that young people were taking risks by gathering without carefully following the safety guidelines.
“It’s unfortunate, but it was predictable for it to eventually happen here in northeast Connecticut," said Sue Starkey, director, Northeast District Department of Health.
The coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, also identified a spike in rural communities like northeastern Connecticut.
"But I want to be very clear. What we're seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's into the rural, as equal urban areas, and to everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said.
An education coordinator for the health department said achieving and maintaining low rates of infection isn’t a light-hearted community challenge.
It urged people continue to social distance and wear a face mask.
Notice they dont talk about the fact that most teens are a symptomatic or get mild symptoms at best. The news wants you to think that every case is fatal so they can continue to constrain your rights and freedoms. How about reporting ALL the facts including hospitalizations, recoveries, and age brackets of deaths? But then people wouldn't be so scared....
