(WFSB) - There are flooding concerns across some parts of New England tomorrow morning.
Emergency planners in New London and Mystic are treating this like a typical rain storm.
In New London, they are clearing catch basins.
They are recommending homeowners double check their sump pumps.
Eastern Connecticut is on the edge of the excessive rainfall concerns.
While unlikely, it is possible there could be several inches of rain for areas near Rhode Island through tomorrow morning.
Mystic gets flooding when there is four or five inches of rain.
“We’re going to make sure that we have extra staff on. We’re monitoring it closely and if it starts to get bad, we’re going to have people in the stations," Anthony Manfredi, Jr, Acting Fire Chief for Mystic, stated.
