MORRIS, Ct. (WFSB) - Part of a wedding party is okay after the party bus they were on went up in flames Saturday evening.
The bus, which was on its way to a wedding at South Farms, pulled over after smoke began emitting from the engine.
Not too long after, the bus went up in flames.
Thankfully, none of the passengers, who were all part of the wedding party, were injured.
While crews were working to put out the flames, a pickup truck happened to be passing through and, since they were about two minutes away from the venue, gave the wedding party a ride to their destination, getting quite the ovation from family and friends when they arrived.
Crews are looking into what sparked the fire.
