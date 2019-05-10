(WFSB) -- You may have to look for a new place to buy helium balloons for your child's next birthday party.
That's because Party City says it's closing 45 of its stores this year.
It is unclear at this time which stores would be impacted, but there are 16 locations across Connecticut.
This comes amid a global helium shortage, which has been ongoing for a few years.
Store officials did say the closures are not tied to the helium shortage.
In a statement, Party City CEO James Harrison said “Each year, Party City typically closes 10-15 stores as a part of our prudent network optimization process and in response to ongoing consumer, market and economic changes that naturally arise in the business. This year, after careful consideration and evaluation of our store fleet, we’ve made the decision to close more stores than usual in order to help optimize our market level performance, focus on the most profitable locations and improve the overall health of our store portfolio."
