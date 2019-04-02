HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A fight between a bus operator and a passenger led to the arrest of a 65-year-old man.
The fight happened on a CTtransit bus in Hamden on March 4.
According to CTtransit, the passenger initiated the fight with the driver.
He was identified as William Horn of New Haven.
The bus driver, identified as Stefan Knox, then fought back.
When the situation deescalated, CTtransit said Knox continued the physical altercation.
He was terminated from the company.
Horn was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
CTtransit released a statement saying “The dangerous assault on the bus operator was absolutely unacceptable. The driver understandably and rightfully defended and protected himself upon being attacked. Unfortunately, after the incident had been deescalated and the bus operator had left the area while police were en route, the operator chose to return and physically re-engaged his assailant, without provocation. Physically engaging the assailant the second time was inappropriate and dangerous.”
Channel 3 will have more on this story on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
