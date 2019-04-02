HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A fight between a bus operator and a passenger led to the arrest of a 65-year-old man.
The fight happened on a CTtransit bus in Hamden on March 4.
According to CTtransit, the passenger initiated the fight with the driver.
He was identified as William Horn of New Haven.
The bus driver, identified as Stefan Knox, then fought back.
“He took a couple of Derek Jeter swings and then he jumped on me. Everything was a blur. He hit me. I’m in survival mode," Knox said to Eyewitness News on Tuesday.
Knox said he has a dent above his right eye, where Horn hit him with a cane.
Knox, who worked for CTtransit for 19 years, was at the end of the line near Dixwell and Whitney in Hamden when he said Horn refused to get off the bus.
“I told the guy this is the end of the line, I’m going to to the garage, he replied to me 'F-you, I’m going to blow up the world'," Knox said.
So, Knox drove to the bus lot on State Street, and when he told Horn to get off, that's when Horn attacked him.
“I jumped on him, I got out of he bus," Knox said.
The camera later shows Horn hopping in the driver’s seat to try to drive off.
A few minutes after the initial attack, and with Horn now in the middle of the road, Knox runs back, hitting him with a flying kick and getting a few more punches in, before a supervisor moves him away.
“Watching the video now, I know I did wrong. I wish I could bring it back. I see him bend down. Maybe in my head, I thought he was reaching for something and being the supervisor was next to me, I reacted in safe mode for her, but I literally don’t remember," Knox said.
CTtransit released a statement saying “The dangerous assault on the bus operator was absolutely unacceptable. The driver understandably and rightfully defended and protected himself upon being attacked. Unfortunately, after the incident had been deescalated and the bus operator had left the area while police were en route, the operator chose to return and physically re-engaged his assailant, without provocation. Physically engaging the assailant the second time was inappropriate and dangerous.”
In fact, the termination letter said because that second incident wasn’t self-defense, it’s a violation, calling for Knox to be fired.
He argues he had concussion like symptoms following the attack and doesn’t remember much about going back after horn.
“It happened, I cannot take it back, but you could have easily, because I’m saying I do not remember certain things, you’re suspended without pay. I’m not asking for charity, I’m not asking for this, that or the other. I want my job back," Knox said.
Horn was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Knox said his union has filed a grievance appealing his termination.
(1) comment
The whole incident is just sad.
