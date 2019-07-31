BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- After a car crashed into a Bridgeport business on Main Street on Tuesday, one passenger remains in critical condition.
According to police, the driver of the car was exceeding the speed limit while traveling southbound on Main Street. He then lost control of the vehicle and drove into Tony’s Smoke Shop.
The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the driver and passenger to St. Vincent’s Hospital. The passenger is in critical condition, while the driver does not have life threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.