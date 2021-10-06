HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shooting investigation is underway at an intersection in Hartford.
According to police, a man in his 50s was shot in the area of Mountain Street and New Britain Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.
They said they were first alerted to the incident after their Shotspotter system detected shots in the area.
Minutes later, a gunshot victim was reported at a nearby home.
The victim was said to have been conscious and alert at the time. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators said they learned that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle on New Britain Avenue. He was struck by gunfire that came from a passing vehicle.
Police believe the victim was not the intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
