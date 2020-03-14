WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- First responders were called to an inbound plane at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning where a passenger was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
Just before noon, the airport's AARF department responded to a Spirit Airlines flight that had just landed at Bradley.
Officials said the passenger was evaluated, but it was determined the passenger did not require further medical attention.
However, at the passenger’s request, they were taken to a nearby hospital.
Airport officials said the flight was cleared to resume its regular operations.
No other operations at the airport were impacted.
(1) comment
It’s gotta be a senior. They’re looking for attention. It’s Saturday so they’re looking to tie up the whole family on the weekend over their runny nose.
