BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in Branford.
It broke out on Cedar Street.
Fire officials told Channel 3 that a man happened to be driving by and saw smoke coming from the house. The man kicked the door in and walked another man out of the house.
The other man didn't realize the house was on fire, officials said.
Dispatchers said no injuries were reported.
They said the street is blocked off by Cedar and Rose streets.
There's no word on a cause.
