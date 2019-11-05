NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s another term for New London Mayor Michael Passero.
The Democrat came out on top Tuesday night, beating Republican candidate Marty Olsen and Green Party write-in candidate Frida Barrigan.
It was a big sweep for Democrats in New London on Election Day.
“To the Democratic Party in the city of New London, it is amazing. The people in this city just elected the leaders that are going to continue the momentum that we’ve carried forth the least four years, but we swept four years ago, we just swept again. Thank you,” Passero said on Tuesday night.
Passero pulled in 2,063 votes, Olsen received 1,161 and Barrigan got 394.
“I feel really good. We did this when I ran four years ago, thought I’d be pressing my luck by doing it again but we did it as a sweep. Every single one of our candidates was elected, we unfortunately didn’t have a seventh candidate for the board of ed in the end. I’m very proud of all of them and looking forward to working with them,” Passero said.
