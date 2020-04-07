HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One of the biggest Jewish holidays of the year gets started on Wednesday.
Whether it’s Passover meals or Passover services, things are going to be a little different this year.
Passover is all about spending time with loved ones, but that takes on a different meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is crisis management and we have to do anything we possibly can to help the people in our community get through this,” said Jacob Schreiber, President and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford.
The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford worked together to deliver 1,500 Kosher for Passover meals to any locals who might not currently have access to food.
“When we tell them that we’re going to be delivering food to them, many of them have cried. They’re literally so worried about where they’re going to receive food, and how they’re going to perform for the holiday and they’re deeply emotional,” said David Warren, President and CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.
A little food goes a long way, but without being able to enjoy it with others at the Seder, or feast the kicks off Passover, the full experience remains incomplete. That’s where synagogues are starting to get creative.
“A number of our families are having their own personal Zoom Seders, some have called it Zader. The idea is that on Passover, no one should be alone and if we can’t be together in person, let’s be together over the computers,” said Michael Pincus, Rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel.
Whether in front of a screen or in front of a doorstep, the plan for all of the Jewish organization is to keep being together for the entirety of this COVID-19 pandemic.
“The food service is going to go on. The financial assistance that we are giving to our institutions is going to happen and the phone calls are definitely going to happen,” Schrieber said.
No one wants this to become to new Passover, but the important thing is that people are coming together to make this Passover one to remember.
