HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Applying for a passport or getting a renewal may be as easy making a trip to Downtown Hartford on Tuesday.
Appointments and walk-ins start at 10 a.m. in the conference room at State House Square.
Sen Richard Blumenthal, whose office is located within the building, coordinated this event with building management and the U.S. Department of State.
If people don't have a passport picture, they can take one there.
The cost of a passport book for first-time applicants breaks down as follows:
- $145 for people 16 years old and older
- $115 for minors under the age of 16
For renewal applicants:
- $110 for people 16 years old and older
The U.S. passport card is available for people reentering the U.S. from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. However, it's not valid for international travel by air.
The card is:
- $65 for people 16 years old and older
- $50 for minors under the age of 16
Both the book and the card are valid for 10 years for adults and 5 years for children.
For first-time applicants, a birth certificate or naturalization certificate and a valid photo ID like a driver's license will also be needed.
People can email ca-ppt-ct-applynow@state.gov for an appointment.
The event is free and runs until 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.