Passport fees increase next week

Passport

Passport fees are going up by $20 on Monday.

(CNN) - Few things are escaping inflation these days, and that will soon include passports.

On Monday, the fee for the passport book will shoot up by $20 for all customers.

The State Department said the price hike is necessary and that will ensure it continues to produce one of the most “secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

