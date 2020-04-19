EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Petonito's Pastry and Cupcake Shoppe in East Haven came up with a sweet way to express gratitude for those who are on the front line of the coronavirus epidemic.
The owners temporarily closed the shop four weeks ago.
"I know that some bakeries are allowed to still be open, but we just felt as a family we wanted to keep our staff and family safe and all of our customers safe," said Regina Criscuolo, co-owner.
Employees were laid off. But a few helpers returned to the kitchen today.
"They work for free, they're family. It's a family run business," Criscuolo said.
The two Michaels, Amanda, and mom, Regina, came up with Cannolis for a Cause.
The business asked customers on Facebook to think of someone giving back in the community.
Nominations poured in for firefighters, grocery store workers, hospital staff, even animal shelters.
"Because so many people are on the front lines risking their lives every day through this pandemic," Criscuolo said.
The family made 1,500 cannolis to give out to those who were nominated.
All for free and made from scratch.
"We've had so many people help us in the past with different things that we just want to give back," said Criscuolo.
A small, but very fulfilling way to say thank you.
"We're not rich people, but we're fortunate and it's important because there are so many people out there that do not have what we have and when people do things that are so nice for others we feel it's important to recognize those people," Criscuolo said.
