NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gesture of support has been immortalized by the town and fire department of New Hartford.
Last year, fire, police, and EMS crews from all across the nation showed their support for fallen Burlington firefighter Colin McFadden by adorning the fence that surrounded the site of the fire with their department's patch.
More than 250 patches had, at one point, been put up.
McFadden suffered a medical emergency while working to put out the flames at the historic New Hartford House back in August.
On September 2, the day before Hurricane Ida moved in, the town took of all of the patches down to preserve them.
Shortly after, Terry Vogellus and several volunteers came to town officials with an idea for a special design for the patches.
It took the team several months to accomplish their goal, but earlier this month, they announced they had woven two quilts, each fitted with several of the patches that had been put up to remember Colin McFadden's sacrifice.
Both quilts were presented to the fire department in mid-January.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined to this day.
