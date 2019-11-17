Patchy, icy drizzle expected for Litchfield hills on Monday morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A light rain and freezing temps could result in patchy, black ice in the Litchfield hill on Monday morning.
Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert to help residents in northwestern Connecticut best plan their morning commute around the possibility of slippery conditions.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a possible light frozen precipitation, mainly northwest of Hartford, is expected to arrive from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday.
A patchy, light drizzle and or a few isolated light showers will be possible, especially because air at low altitudes may be at or just below freezing in some locations, resulting in isolated patches of black ice.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Litchfield County between 1 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday for this reason, said Cameron.
Cameron said he does not expect the storm to have a major impact on the state, but it will be overcast, breezy and raw with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the Litchfield hills to the middle 40s at the coast.
Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with temps in the 50s.
