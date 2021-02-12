(WFSB) – More and more Americans are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and behind each shot in the arm is a process that requires, precision, timing, and choreography.
Channel 3 got a look at tracking the journey of a vaccine in Connecticut from distribution right into a person’s arm.
It was a happy day for Carol Mulready getting the COVID vaccine, but have you ever considered all that goes into getting the shot in the arm?
It begins at the Pfizer facility in the Midwest. Thousands of vaccines loaded onto trucks, then to planes, and in this case, arriving early morning via federal express to Hartford Hospital.
The doors open and in it are small white boxes. They might not look like much, but inside is liquid gold. Each of the three boxes contain about 4,000 to 5,000 doses of COVID vaccines.
The precious cargo is signed for and then an elbow bump between shipping employee and the pharmacy director.
“We received just under 12,000 doses of Pfizer this morning, which is a significant amount,” said Spencer Martin, Pharm.D, Director of Pharmacy Services at Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Martin documents the journey of the vaccine through the hospital through his iPhone. First, the boxes are wheeled to a secret location in the hospital where they are stored.
Thermal gloves are needed to deal with the ultra-cold vaccines.
“The rule of thumb is to keep it as close to negative 80 degrees Celsius, which is about negative 112 Fahrenheit,” Dr. Martin said.
Next, the boxes are opened.
There is a temperature monitor that makes sure the vaccine stays at those sub-zero temperatures. Dr. Martin presses it to turn it off and it transmits via GPS to the people monitoring it that the doses are good and ready for the next step.
First, a top layer of dry ice is removed and set aside. Next, more ice is brushed away and the inner box is removed.
Then, stacks of small boxes, which contain the vial of vaccines, are taken out. They then have only a few minutes to get them immediately into a special freezer where they will be stored.
When it’s time to remove the individual vials of vaccine to take to a vaccination clinic in a different part of the hospital, they are removed from their boxes and taken out using tongs because they are so cold.
Next, they are put in a special container that goes into a green bag.
“And the reason for that is the vaccine is light protected. We don’t want it exposed to natural or even artificial light,” Dr. Martin said.
They are now hand carried to the clinic being done in the hospital. It’s about a two-minute walk. There, they are put in a refrigerator where they can stay for a maximum of five days.
When it’s time to actually make a dose, the vials are removed from the refrigerator. They only take out what they need, and they will sit on a counter for about 30 minutes to come to room temperature.
One by one, a pharmacist inverts each defrosted Pfizer vial exactly ten times. There is another bigger vial next to the vaccine that is saline.
Dr. Martin takes off the tops of the saline and the vaccine and cleans off each one with alcohol swabs. He then sticks a needle in the saline bottle, drawing up what’s needed, and then he takes that saline and inserts it into the Pfizer vial.
Again, he inverts the Pfizer vial ten more times to ensure complete reconstitution.
The vial is then handed to a nurse. The nurse wipes it again with an alcohol wipe and fills the needle. Again, she’ll be able to fill about five or six needles.
The vaccine is now ready for the patient.
If you’re wondering how much fluid goes into an arm, it’s about .03 milliliters, which is the equivalent of three drops.
“I feel good. This was nice, accomplished,” Mulready said.
Mulready will return for her second dose of the vaccine in three weeks. Her vaccination is just one example of thousands going on around the country day after day.
It’s an accomplishment Dr. Martin is proud of.
“I would describe the whole experience as profound in terms of the logistics that are going into this. I think it’s extraordinary that we have a vaccine in hand and able to deliver it to patients only ten months after this pandemic really started,” Dr. Martin said.
An extraordinary push forward toward herd immunity.
