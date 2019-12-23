Patience and preparedness recommended for holiday travel

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Whether traveling by plain, train, or car, the holiday week is expected to be busy before and after Christmas, so experts are recommended preparedness and patience.
Channel 3 spoke with Linda and Jan Paardecamp, who are originally from North Carolina, but passing through Connecticut on their way to Maine.
"It's a long trip, but it's fun!" said Linda Paardecamp.
The Paardecamp’s told Channel 3 they’re hosting a foreign exchange student, Martin from Slovakia, and they’re making a point to see each state on the East Coast before he returns home.
"It's truly amazing, to be honest. I wasn't expecting seeing so much – most -- of East Coast America in a year,” said Martin.
AAA is projecting record breaking travel volume to wrap-up the year, with most people opting to drive to their destinations.
AAA recommends traveling at off-peak times and checking your car before you hit the road.
Channel 3 chatted with Ben Phillips and his family who were heading to Massachusetts.
"The traffic was really bad this year, worse than usual,” said Phillips, who added that they should have left a little earlier.
"We have certain people who like to sleep late, and we have to pack, put everything in the car,” said Phillips.
During their hours long car ride, Ben’s daughters, Carmen and Laura, surf the web and listen to music to pass the time.
"I always call New Jersey to decide on music because I know there's traffic there,” said Carmen.
As for travel by air, AAA recommends checking your flight status before you leave and arrive at the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure time.
Connecticut State Police are also reminding everyone to drive carefully and put distractions, like cell phones, away.
State Police recommend have some essentials in the car, like a blanket, food, water, and a shovel too, in case of emergency.
