STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Patients of InHealth Connecticut are speaking out against the former owner of three doctors’ offices, after it abruptly shut down.
While the Attorney General’s office said it expects InHealth Connecticut to provide a plan in the next few days on how it will release records, many former patients remain in limbo.
One of the patients is Doris Wickerd, of Stonington, who is battling cancer.
“You know, I wonder do they even think of them as people, and I don’t think they do. All they’re thinking about is dollar signs,” Wickerd said.
The 86-year-old gets daily radiation treatments for breast cancer, but she also has diabetes and has dealt with lung and kidney problems in the past.
Wickerd went to the Mystic doctor’s office in April for a prescription refill when she learned the office was closing.
Executives with InHealth Connecticut closed the facility that day, giving staff and patients no time to prepare.
“This man comes through the back of the place behind the receptionist and says everybody leave, we’re closing the doors right now,” Wickerd said.
InHealth then closed facilities in Norwich and in Windham. In those cases, they gave everyone a week’s notice.
Since then, patients like Wickerd have been scrambling to find new doctors and InHealth hasn’t released their records.
Geoffrey Burnham, a physician's assistant who treated Wickerd, said earlier this week that medical records are critical for any doctor taking in new patients.
“They’re very important to patients because everything you do going forward is in some part based in what has happened already,” Burnham said.
Executives with ARO Equity, which owned InHealth Connecticut, have said little publicly.
Timothy Alcott said InHealth is following state and federal law and declined to answer questions on the advice of a lawyer and hasn’t responded to additional requests for comment.
However, ARO Equity is facing legal and financial problems.
Securities regulators in Massachusetts have accused the firm of several charges, including operating like a Ponzi scheme.
Several lawsuits in Connecticut also accuse InHealth of failing to pay bills.
Wickerd still has specialists to help her fight cancer, but was unable to find a new primary care doctor.
Now she’s waiting for Burnham to start working with Yale New Haven Health in August.
“If I hadn’t had him to hang on to, I don’t know where I would have turned,” Wickerd said.
The Attorney General’s office says they have received roughly 70 complaints. That’s up from the three they had Monday.
For those looking to file a complaint, call the Attorney General’s office consumer assistance unit at 860-808-5420.
