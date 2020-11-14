HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford HealthCare patient portal appears to have been down for more than 24 hours.
Several viewers have reached out to Eyewitness News saying they are not able to access their MyChartPlus accounts, including COVID-19 test results.
On Friday afternoon, Hartford HealthCare said external access to its website was not available, and that the information technology team was working to address the issue.
A spokesperson did say that Hartford HealthCare’s internal systems, including its electronic medical record, were operating normally.
Hartford HealthCare also said anyone who has a positive COVID-19 result will be contacted via phone.
