MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of patients are left in the dark after a company closed a chain of medical offices.
InHealth Connecticut closed abruptly in April, as its owners face legal and financial troubles.
InHealth gave patients little notice before closing offices in Norwich, Mystic, and Windham, and now those patients are struggling to get their medical records.
The Attorney General’s office is now pushing InHealth to hand over the records, as state law requires the company to do so within 30 days.
“We’ve told them about the procedural deficiencies here because obviously people have not gotten what they’re entitled to,” said Assistant Attorney General Thomas Ryan.
He said his office received three complaints, but after talking with the Dept. of Public Health, they said the issue affected even more people.
Ryan said the office isn’t launching an investigation at this time, but just hopes InHealth will turn over records in compliance with state law.
“It’s not clear what we’ll do or what we would discover as we go forward, but our primary focus right now is to get these people the records they need,” Ryan said.
The Department of Public Health didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.
Thomas Allcott, owner of InHealth Connecticut, said requests for medical records are “being processed in accordance with stand and federal law.”
He declined to comment further on the advice of an attorney.
Allcott is named in an administrative complaint by the Securities Division of the Massachusetts Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, accusing ARO Equity of operating a ‘Ponzi scheme.’
The complaint says Allcott helped hide the involvement of Glastonbury resident Thomas Renison in the Peabody-based ARO Equity.
In 2014, federal regulators barred Renison from having any more involvement in investment firms.
Efforts to reach Renison Monday were unsuccessful.
Anyone having trouble getting their medical records can file a complaint through the Attorney General’s website or by calling the office’s consumer assistance UNIT AT 860-8085240.
