(WFSB) -- Lines at coronavirus testing sites and facilities across the state continue to grow, as some people wait hours before getting a test.
Wait times up to 2 hours were being seen on Thursday, according to Hartford HealthCare’s website.
Hartford HealthCare
The healthcare provider displays all of the active drive-up testing sites available across the state, along with the current wait time.
To check out the current wait times at a Hartford HealthCare testing site near you, click here.
The website also displays current wait times at its affiliated Urgent Care centers.
See the wait times for Urgent Care centers in your area by clicking here.
People are encouraged to make an appointment.
Community Health Center Inc.
Community Health Center Inc. has several testing sites around the state, and even shares a video on its website of what the patient experience would be like.
To find a CHC testing site near you, click here.
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy offers testing at several of its locations. On its website, the patient can find testing sites nearby after filling out a form to see if they qualify for a test.
Once the patient gets to the page where testing sites are displayed, it will notify them if there are no more appointments available for that day.
To visit the CVS website, click here.
Trinity Health of New England
Trinity Health Of New England has testing sites in various parts of the state, and has also put out its holiday schedule when it comes to COVID-19 tests being administered.
Drive-thru testing is available at Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Trinity Health also offers a mobile testing service, which has times and dates available in Hartford and Waterbury.
For more details from Trinity Health, click here.
2-1-1
You can also find testing sites closest to where you are by calling 2-1-1, or by checking out its website by clicking here.
