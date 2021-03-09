CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship announced that a nine-time PGA Tour winner committed to play in the 2021 tournament.
It will mark Patrick Reed’s 10th consecutive appearance at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
“From winning the Masters to playing on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, Patrick has amassed an impressive golf resume, and we’re pleased to see that he’s decided to be part of our field,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “He has been loyal to our event for the last decade, and it will be great to see him once again in Cromwell.”
Reed turned professional in 2011 after leading Augusta State University to back-to-back NCAA team championships. In 2012, he earned his way into six PGA Tour events, including the Travelers Championship.
Reed had at least one PGA Tour win in eight of nine years. That included his first major championship at the Masters in 2018.
“I’m excited because we’ve developed a really good relationship with Patrick over the years, and it’s tremendous to be adding another top-10 player to the field,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Patrick fits nicely into what the tournament strives for every year: bringing together the world’s best players to be successful and generate money for local charities.”
Reed joins defending champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 21 to 27 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For tournament updates, visit TravelersChampionship.com.
