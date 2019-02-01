ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - A number of people from Connecticut made the trip down south to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.
They traveled thousands of miles to be in Atlanta, all to see the New England Patriots play in the big game.
Channel 3 caught up with these Connecticut natives at the Super Bowl experience.
There is an NFL interactive theme park celebrating all things football.
“Amazing. It’s unbelievable,” said Kristy Muehleisen, from Chester.
Fans are treated to pretty much anything and everything from taking photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy, collecting former and current NFL player autographs, and even an up-close look at the collection of all 52 Super Bowl rings.
“It’s awesome. There’s a ton of people that you can recognize running around, lot to do, went racing with the kids, having a good time,” said Fritz Owens of Easton.
It also gives fans, young and old and everywhere in between, the chance to train like an NFL player at combine corner with the 3-cone drill, 40-yard dash and the broad jump.
“It’s awesome. It’s great. I’m going to throw some footballs around, get some jerseys. I’ll be ready to go,” said Wayne Page from Boston, MA.
But these fans from Connecticut didn’t travel down here just to enjoy the activities.
They want to bring home the win on Sunday.
“I just want the pats to win. I want that number 6 for Brady,” said Muehleisen.
A stop at the Super Bowl experience can’t be complete with heading to the NFL shop, home to the largest collection of Super Bowl LIII merchandise.
Make sure you bring your wallet! There was a hat going for over $100 and a jacket was nearly $300.
