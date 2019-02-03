ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.
The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams for a chance at a sixth ring.
It'll also make the franchise's 3rd straight Super Bowl appearance and 9th since 2002.
Channel 3 is the station for the game.
Fans began filing into the stadium more than two hours ahead of the game.
Pregame
Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem ahead of the game.
The NFL announced last month that the Empress of Soul will deliver the anthem as part of the pregame festivities at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Kick off follows at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
Jim Nantz and former quarterback Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.
The game
Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady is poised to start in his 9th Super Bowl at the age of 41. Coach Bill Belichick has been there for every one of them.
It was the same Rams franchise through which Brady received his first taste of the big game. The Patriots, who were widely considered to be the underdogs, bested the then St. Louis Rams, 20-17, back in 2002.
Since then, they've been on all ends of the spectrum, including being defeated as the favorites and completing astonishing comeback wins.
The halftime show
Super Bowl LIII's halftime show will feature Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.
During the game
Channel 3's Erin Connolly is down in Atlanta for the big game. She'll be scoping things out from the fan's perspective
Back in Connecticut, Joe Zone will be Channel 3's point man both during and after the game.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Super Bowl LIII.
How to watch
Aside from watching the game on Channel 3 and CBS, there are a few ways the game can be streamed.
DirecTV Now, fuboTV, Hulu and YouTube TV all stream a CBS network. Whether or not it's local depends on the customer's zip code.
The game will also be available through CBS Sports and the NFL website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.