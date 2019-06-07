BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - The rings awarded to the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LIII are the largest ever awarded to a Super Bowl Champion, according to ring-maker Jostens.
Jostens unveiled the look of the rings on Thursday.
The rings' features include:
- Crafted in 10-karat gold
- The Pats' logo in custom-cut red and blue stone
- 38 diamonds surround the logo with an additional diamond set in a star
- The logo rests atop six Lombardi trophies, intricately set with 123 diamonds, each accented with a marquise-cut diamond
- The trophies are surrounded by 108 pave-set diamonds
- 76 diamond on the edges
- 20 round blue sapphires
The ring has an average of 416 of round diamonds and 6 marquise-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 8.25 carats. Each ring features 20 round, genuine blue sapphires for 1.60 carats, bringing the total gem carat weight to 9.85 carats.
The rings were awarded to the players and coaching staff during a private ceremony at Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's home.
“Jostens has been honored to partner with the New England Patriots to create their five previous Super Bowl Rings, and we’re honored to do so again with their sixth,” said Chris Poitras VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “The Patriots have built a legacy of excellence that we’ve been proud to support through remarkable championship rings like their latest; the largest ring ever created in Super Bowl history.”
Anyone looking to scout out more information can it on Jostens' website here.
What a sick and disgusting waste of money! One of these ring costs more money than I get in assistance from the government in a year! I am a single mother with 7 children. This money should be given to people like me, not racist, drumpftler supporting greedy rapists like robert crapft! #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach #LockHimUp #FreedomFromReligion #BanAllGuns
