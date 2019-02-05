BOSTON (WFSB) - The New England Patriots' victory parade stepped off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Boston.
A crew of 20 people worked nonstop since the Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
The famous duck boats were ready.
Details on the route can be found here.
More than a million people were expected to line the route from the Hynes Convention Center down Boylston Street to Tremont Street onto Cambridge Street then by City Hall.
"I want to just remind everyone that public drinking will not be tolerated," said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
"We always ask you to apply common sense especially to a family event where we want everybody to celebrate responsibly," said Commissioner William Gross.
Channel 3 was at the parade.
Elliott Polakoff delivered live coverage of the celebration.
The event was also broadcast on Channel 3's Facebook page and app.
