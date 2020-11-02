BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM.
The said Monday morning that it happened overnight.
Police said the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler that was reported stolen from Bloomfield was found by a patrol officer to be dragging a People’s United Bank ATM behind the vehicle.
The bank branch is located on Riverside Avenue.
Police said the theft happened around 3 a.m. on Monday.
The patrol officer heard screeching sounds and came upon the Jeep dragging the ATM.
As police approached, two suspects jumped out of the jeep and reportedly fled the scene.
