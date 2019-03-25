MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they added more patrols at Silver Sands State Park after a suspicious weekend fire.
It was the second fire investigated at the park in Milford in less than a week.
Investigators have not determined if the two fires are connected.
As of Monday, the investigations remained separate.
The only difference between the two is that Sunday's incident was officially labeled as arson.
Sunday morning, two storage containers were intentionally set on fire, according to investigators.
They said they found evidence of vandalism at the site where the large storage containers housing construction materials started burning around 7:20 a.m.
The storage units and materials inside were owned by the construction company building the three multi-million dollar buildings that burned in the separate fire on Tuesday night.
Butch Gilbert said he grew up in the area. He said that even though the construction project was controversial, he didn't understand why anyone would be so bothered to start a fire.
"I just hope whoever did this is ultimately caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law," Gilbert said. "This is terrible. Terrible for everyone."
Investigators said they're still looking into a cause for Tuesday night's fire.
The state is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sunday's incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 1-800-84-ARSON.
